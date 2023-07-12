If there's any mantra for campfire cooking, it's these three words: Keep it simple. Growing up off the grid in Colorado, Chris Waldhaus learned how to do that early on. He spent part of his childhood living on a Ute reservation outside of Durango before moving with his family to their own space.

These days, as the co-founder (with Marisa Mendoza) of Cascade Trails Mustang Sanctuary & Campground in Joshua Tree, Waldhaus spends most of his time focusing on horses, a lifelong passion. He still finds himself sleeping — and cooking — under the stars. When he does, he knows that campfire meals have to be easy. Easy to source, easy to prepare, easy to cook, and easy to clean.

"My mom always had us foraging," Waldhaus says. "She's been a forger and a gatherer since I can remember, so she always had us picking and gathering. We didn't have access to electricity or running water, so everything we did had to be very easy and simple."

That means a lot of foil packet dinners. "You would put the food, whatever it was — your meat, vegetables, fish — in a piece of foil, wrap it up, and throw it in the fire. Foil doesn't get really hot, but it's a very good heat conductor," he says.

Below, Waldhaus shares one of his favorite camping recipes that’s a go-to win for both flavor and function.



