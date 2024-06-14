Some historians say that it wasn't until we applied fire to food and began to eat cooked meals that we became fully human. After Steven Rinella was introduced to hunting by his father, his relationship to the outdoors changed completely. He has written eloquently about the subject in several books, including his latest, The Meateater Outdoor Cookbook, which focuses on the many techniques involved with cooking food over fire.





As a parent, Rinella encourages his children to build a fire instead of scrolling through social media, believing that a life in nature begets confidence and capability. He has made it a priority to teach them how to cook.

Rinella's advice for leveling up a backyard barbecue involves trading in the gas grill and using lump charcoal, eventually graduating to cherry or other types of wood. "That jump of learning to use something that is actually on fire and burning is fun," he says. "It's more engaging. You've [got] to pay more attention to it. And if you like to cook, you'll find that when you're making something and you're paying more attention to it, it's not more stressful. It's more relaxing, because there's just less room in your head for all the other noise."

Cheeseburger Poppers Serves 10 - 12 as an appetizer Poppers are one of my favorite ways to use up smaller quantities of game meat. While I often use the breasts from quails or doves to make poppers, this version is ideal for using up the excess of ground game meat that every hunter seems to have in their freezer. This version is an ode to thecheeseburger, and boy does it nail it. It’s fun for entertaining a group, and it can easily be doubled (or tripled) for a crowd. It makes a great appetizer for that first night of a car-camping trip. Whatever happens, don’t skip the dipping sauce. Ingredients For the filling 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 red onion, diced (1/2 cup)

3/4 pound ground game meat

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small plum tomato, diced (1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons pickle relish

12 large jalapeño peppers

12 American cheese slices, halved For the dipping sauce 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

1/4 teaspoon onion powder Instructions FOR THE FILLING. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring until softened. Push to the side of the pan, then add the ground elk and sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Break the meat up with a spoon and incorporate the onions into the meat. Cook the meat all the way through, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and relish and remove from the heat. Let cool. Halve the jalapeños lengthwise and remove the seeds. Top each half with about 2 tablespoons of the meat filling. Arrange the filled jalapeños in flat layers in a storage container (use foil to separate the layers) and refrigerate until ready to grill. FOR THE DIPPING SAUCE. In a small storage container, stir together the mayonnaise, ketchup, and onion powder. Refrigerate until ready to serve. FOR THE POPPERS. Prepare a grill or wood fire with a grate for direct heat. Place the poppers on the grill and cook until the jalapeños are lightly charred, 7 to 10 minutes. Top each popper with half a slice of cheese. Cover the grill and cook for another minute, or until the cheese melts. Serve with the dipping sauce. Excerpted from "The Meateater Outdoor Cookbook," copyright © 2024 by Steven Rinella and Krista Ruane. Used by permission of Random House an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.



