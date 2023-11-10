The vast Cuyama Valley overlaps four counties: Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, and San Luis Obispo. Carrots are the largest agricultural product in the Valley, where Grimmway and Bolthouse Farms have been the dominant producers since the 1990s. From cattle ranchers at the western end of the region to olives and pistachio growers on the eastern side, small farmers get their water from wells. The entire area is dependent on rainfall, whether you're farming a few acres or, like Grimmway and Bolthouse, taking the lion's share for irrigation.

Investigative reporter Melinda Burns says California's Central Valley faces the same water allocation issues. The state has identified 21 ground basins that are threatened by depletion because much more water is being pumped out than can be replenished by rainfall.

Owned by private equity firms, Grimmway and Bolthouse operate across the country, producing more than just carrots. In the Cuyama Valley, where no public water is available and water rationing is in effect, the two corporations filed a water rights lawsuit, asking a judge to adjudicate how much water they get, thereby making them the plaintiffs — and all of the area's approximately 700 landowners the defendants.





"There is no voice for the environment,” says retired agroecology professor Steve Gliessman. “It's forced all of us, as small landowners, to have lawyers to defend our water rights." Together with his wife, they dry-farm five acres of grapes at their Condor's Hope vineyard in the Cuyama Basin. He says that before the lawsuit, farmers were fiercely independent, but the adjudication has galvanized the community after being pushed to the limit financially. Even the school district is being sued, already having spent $26,000 in legal fees.

"We're going to need everybody's help on this," says Jake Furstenfeld, one of the carrot boycott's organizers. "This isn't something that we can win here just with the residents of Cuyama Valley, so we're trying to get the word out to everybody in the world so we can put pressure on these corporations."

For Furstenfeld and his wife Nicole, it's not just a fight for water — it's a fight for their future. So far, Furstenfeld and his fellow organizers have gathered more than 8,000 signatures on a petition asking Grimmway and Bolthouse to drop the lawsuit, reimburse locals for their legal fees, and return to the Cuyama Basin Groundwater Sustainability Plan that the companies had already approved.





As this episode went to air we heard back from Bolthouse Marketing Director, Karen White, who wrote via email: