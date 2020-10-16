In this week’s installment of “In the Weeds,” Bricia Lopez and her sister and brother have taken over Guelaguetza from their parents. Opened in 1994, the restaurant introduced Angelenos to their first taste of mole and the crunch of chapulines. Bricia remembers doing her homework and helping out at the restaurant since she was 10 years old. She describes her realization that required her to step up to preserve her father’s legacy and her own cultural identity. Guelaguetza translates to “giving and receiving” and is a reflection of where we are at this stage of the pandemic in order to survive.