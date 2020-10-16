Gustavo Arellano is back to highlight the flour and corn tortillas still standing in this year’s Tortilla Tournament. On October 18, he and fellow judges Evan Kleiman, Connie Alvarez, and Mona Holmes will decide on the Fuerte Four. Alvarez and Arellano judged the corn category with Taco María and El Ruso as the final contenders. On the flour side, Kleiman and Holmes have narrowed it down to HomeState and El Cholo. The winners in each category go head-to-head for the Golden Tortilla trophy.
Corn versus flour: awarding the Golden Tortilla
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia