McDonald’s and Starbucks thriving during pandemic

Large operators such as Starbucks have invested in technology, loyalty programs, and delivery apps prior to the pandemic which accounts to their success and growth in spite of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The National Restaurant Association estimates that 60,000 restaurants open during any given year, while 50,000 close. Statistics for 2020 will look wildly different, though the industry is booming. Clearly it’s not at local, independent, neighborhood restaurants. Heather Haddon covers restaurants for the Wall Street Journal’s Chicago Bureau and recently reported on big business at chain restaurants such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle.

