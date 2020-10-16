Combating hunger to take the ultimate prize

The World Food Program steps into countries plagued by political conflict and climate change, most recently Burkina Faso, where an insurgency and drought have displaced 1.2 million people, according to Jonathan Dumont. In this photo, workers carry the aid provided by the World Food Programme for distribution in Pissila, Burkina Faso, on January 24, 2020.

The World Food Programme was a joint partisan initiative established in the 1960s to find ways to use U.S. agriculture in hunger-prone areas of the world. WFP is the United Nations’ largest humanitarian, frontline relief organization and was recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Jonathan Dumont is the Head of Emergency Communications and tells Good Food that the organization has fed 100 million people this year.

