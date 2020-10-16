The World Food Programme was a joint partisan initiative established in the 1960s to find ways to use U.S. agriculture in hunger-prone areas of the world. WFP is the United Nations’ largest humanitarian, frontline relief organization and was recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Jonathan Dumont is the Head of Emergency Communications and tells Good Food that the organization has fed 100 million people this year.
Combating hunger to take the ultimate prize
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia