Planting for the fall and winter months

Hosted by
Logan Williams is excited about planting salanova lettuce and perennial herbs this fall and winter. Photo by Gillian Ferguson/KCRW

Market Correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Logan Williams at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, who recommends planting kale, lettuce, and winter herbs. For novice gardeners, he suggests starting with Asian and mustard greens that are colorful and easy to grow. Prep soil with a good organic fertilizer high in potassium and magnesium for winter vegetables, and plant trees in 15 gallon pots or half wine barrels.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia