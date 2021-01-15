Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson gives us an update on what citrus is in season now. Leticia Garcia of Garcia Organic Farm has the easy-to-peel satsuma variety of mandarin oranges, as well as various grapefruits available at the Santa Monica and Pico Farmer’s Markets. Next, cookbook author Julia Sherman explains how the LA Fruit Share program works. The citywide event occurs four times a year, where both donations and those wanting to collect fruit are encouraged to participate.
Putting the squeeze on winter produce
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson