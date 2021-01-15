Putting the squeeze on winter produce

Julia Sherman recommends layering citrus rounds with dukkah, pistachios, and chopped dates as a quick way to use the glut of winter produce.

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson gives us an update on what citrus is in season now. Leticia Garcia of Garcia Organic Farm has the easy-to-peel satsuma variety of mandarin oranges, as well as various grapefruits available at the Santa Monica and Pico Farmer’s Markets. Next, cookbook author Julia Sherman explains how the LA Fruit Share program works. The citywide event occurs four times a year, where both donations and those wanting to collect fruit are encouraged to participate.

Evan Kleiman

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson