In The Weeds: the cheese stands alone

“You can eat cheese everyday and be a very happy person,” says cheesemonger Lydia Clarke.

"You can eat cheese everyday and be a very happy person," says cheesemonger Lydia Clarke. Photo courtesy of DTLA Cheese.

Cheesemonger Lydia Clarke and her sister Marnie have been hand selecting wheels of cheese for customers at the Grand Central Market. For this week’s installment of “In The Weeds,” Lydia describes the elbow-to-elbow counter business at DTLA Cheese turning to crickets overnight when the pandemic hit. An overhaul of their business model includes building an online store and curating cheese bundles for customers who rely on their knowledge since tastings are now out of the question.

