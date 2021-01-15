Bucatini: dry, store-bought, and in short supply

Rachel Handler’s investigation of the bucatini shortage of 2020 led her to reach out to the National Pasta Association and De Cecco.

First it was toilet paper, then came the canned goods. As the pandemic began ro rage last spring, the country’s panic could be seen on grocery store shelves. As fear hoarding became a national pastime, Rachel Handler found herself  wondering why bucatini, of all things, was in short supply. Her investigation of the dearth of this particular pasta is documented in her piece for Grub Street.

Evan Kleiman

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson