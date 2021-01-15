First it was toilet paper, then came the canned goods. As the pandemic began ro rage last spring, the country’s panic could be seen on grocery store shelves. As fear hoarding became a national pastime, Rachel Handler found herself wondering why bucatini, of all things, was in short supply. Her investigation of the dearth of this particular pasta is documented in her piece for Grub Street.
Bucatini: dry, store-bought, and in short supply
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson