101 places to eat on your next California road trip

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison has spent a good chunk of the year driving around the Golden State to determine the 101 Best Restaurants in California.

"I did not rank these restaurants," Bill writes. "This isn't about numerals or symbol ratings. It's one glimpse into our cultures and diversities — into cuisines that uphold traditions, or disrupt with originality, or inhabit some fruitful middle ground."

He had a lot of finds in and around Sacramento "because the city's restaurant scene feels perpetually underrepresented in the broader conversation about California." They include Restaurant Josephine, Jim-Denny's, and Magpie Cafe.





In San Francisco, he chose Mijoté, Rintaro, Reems, Mister Jiu's, and Dalida, among many others. In the East Bay, Bill's picks include Bombera, Popoca, and Tanzie's.

Along California's Central Coast, he recommends The Marshall Store in Marshall, Jocko's in Nipomo, The Hidden Kitchen in Cambria, and Bell's in Los Alamos.





Other selections include Wool Growers Restaurant in Bakersfield, Bad Animal in Santa Cruz, Saizon in Fresno, Mi Ranchito Cafe in Stockton, La Copine in Yucca Valley, Al Baraka in Anaheim, Heritage BBQ in San Juan Capistrano, Animae in San Diego, Atelier Manna in Encinitas, and Phoholic in Westminster and Mal Al Sham in El Cajon.

His 29 Los Angeles selections include Ammatolí in Long Beach, Barbacoa Ramirez in Arleta, Henry's Cuisine in Alhambra, Holbox, Langer's Deli, Meals By Genet, Providence, Quarter Sheets, and Tsubaki, to name just a few.

The full list is here.