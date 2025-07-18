Making the most of coastal California cuisine

An east coaster by birth, Scott Clark migrated to California. After experiencing the pressure cooker of working in Michelin-starred restaurants, he now cooks at Dad's Luncheonette, a diner located in a train caboose on the side of Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay.

"People who visit California miss the Central Coast entirely when they're speeding down I-5 hustling between San Francisco and LA," he writes in his first cookbook, Coastal: 130 Recipes from a California Road Trip. It's more than a cookbook, it's a love letter to the Golden State.





"But it's a horn of plenty. You leave Devil's Slide at the bottom of the Bay Area, and for the next 400 miles on the Pacific Coast Highway, what you're looking at is truth."

"I love a raw snap pea. Getting a bag of snap peas at the farmers market when they're cold and just snacking on them is incredible," he says.

His snap salad recipe involves charring the veggies hard on one side, giving them a quick toss with oil, and letting them chill. The dressing, inspired by the Japanese probiotic milk drink Yakult, involves yogurt, honey, and citrus.





Roasted Snap Pea Salad with Yakult-Style Dressing Serves 2-3 Here's a dish that Frost and I call our Inner Smile Salad. It's everything you want for a cookout. It's super easy, so you can make it ahead and bring it in a Tupperware. Or you can prop a cast-iron pan on the beach flames and make it right there and then. After a hot fire, lots of sun, and piles of grilled meat, it's a hydrating, cooling, creamy, green gift that's fun to eat, with a mix of savory elements tucked amid the sweetness that Frost loves. We hammer bowls of it.

The dressing is my knockoff of a Japanese probiotic milk drink called Yakult. It's fermented with a different strain of bacteria than yogurt, and that's where it gets its citrusy tang. But we can zhush yogurt to achieve the same effect.

Ingredients For the Yakult-Style Dressing 1/2 cup [120 g] yogurt

1 Tbsp honey

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp fresh lemon juice, preferably Meyer For the Roasted Snap Pea Salad 1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

12 oz [340 g] sugar snap peas, stems and fibrous ribs removed

3/4 tsp kosher salt

3 Persian cucumbers

1/2 bunch fresh chives, cut crosswise into thirds

1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds

1 tsp black sesame seeds Instructions To make the Yakult-style dressing: In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients until fully combined. It keeps, in the fridge in an airtight container, for up to 1 week. To make the roasted snap pea salad: In a 9 in [23 cm] cast iron pan over high heat, get the sesame oil ripping hot and smoking. Drop in the peas and cook them without moving them until one side gets good and charred, 3 to 5 minutes. When they're hissing at you and barely wanting to stay inside the pan, give the peas a push. Some will turn over. Add the salt and continue cooking the peas for 3 to 4 minutes more. You want them unevenly charred. Put the peas on a sheet pan and stow them in the fridge or pop them in a cooler to get nice and cold, about 15 minutes. Remove the tops and bottoms of your cukes. Holding your knife at a 45-degree angle, cut a chunk of cuke. Roll the cuke 180 degrees and cut again to get weird, triangular pieces. Repeat with all the cukes, then smash all the pieces with the side of your blade. They'll hold together because their shape gives them maximum skin. Add the cukes and chilled snap peas to a serving bowl. Add enough dressing to the serving bowl to heavily coat the veg and mix well. Toss in the chives and all the sesame seeds and serve. Excerpted from Coastal: 130 Recipes from a California Road Trip by Scott Clark with Betsy Andrews, © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photographs © Cheyenne Ellis.



