Eating with purpose and escaping the pandemic reality across LA

Los Angeles Times co-restaurant critic Bill Addison made a resolution to eat more instead of less in the new year, supporting restaurants where he can. What is Bill eating?

Ndolé, a Cameroonian dish with bitter greens, stewed nuts, and your choice of protein, at Mama D’s African Kitchen in Boyle Heights

Nasi Uduk Komplit, a tray of Indonesian dishes including beef rendang, sambal, fried chicken, tempeh with chiles, spicy potatoes with anchovy and peanut, at Medan Kitchen in Rosemead

Bento boxes at Morihiro in Atwater Village

Tea smoked duck with steamed lotus leaf buns at Ms Chi

Mixed plate of kalbi short ribs and kalua pig at Aunty Maile's Hawaiian Food in Torrance

Tallarin a la Huancaina with Lomo at Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

Addison suggests following the Eat the Food blog for inspiration.