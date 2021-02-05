Eating with purpose and escaping the pandemic reality across LA

Los Angeles Times co-restaurant critic Bill Addison made a resolution to eat more instead of less in the new year, supporting restaurants where he can. What is Bill eating?
- Ndolé, a Cameroonian dish with bitter greens, stewed nuts, and your choice of protein, at Mama D’s African Kitchen in Boyle Heights
- Nasi Uduk Komplit, a tray of Indonesian dishes including beef rendang, sambal, fried chicken, tempeh with chiles, spicy potatoes with anchovy and peanut, at Medan Kitchen in Rosemead
- Bento boxes at Morihiro in Atwater Village
- Tea smoked duck with steamed lotus leaf buns at Ms Chi
- Mixed plate of kalbi short ribs and kalua pig at Aunty Maile's Hawaiian Food in Torrance
- Tallarin a la Huancaina with Lomo at Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
Addison suggests following the Eat the Food blog for inspiration.