Eating with purpose and escaping the pandemic reality across LA

Support restaurants and eat with purpose this winter, advises LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison. He recommends the Tallarin a la Huancaina with Lomo when visiting Aymara Peruvian Kitchen.

Los Angeles Times co-restaurant critic Bill Addison made a resolution to eat more instead of less in the new year, supporting restaurants where he can. What is Bill eating? 

  • Ndolé, a Cameroonian dish with bitter greens, stewed nuts, and your choice of protein, at Mama D’s African Kitchen in Boyle Heights 
  • Nasi Uduk Komplit, a tray of Indonesian dishes including beef rendang, sambal, fried chicken, tempeh with chiles, spicy potatoes with anchovy and peanut, at Medan Kitchen in Rosemead 
  • Bento boxes at Morihiro in Atwater Village
  • Tea smoked duck with steamed lotus leaf buns at Ms Chi
  • Mixed plate of kalbi short ribs and kalua pig at  Aunty Maile's Hawaiian Food in Torrance
  • Tallarin a la Huancaina with Lomo at Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

Addison suggests following the Eat the Food blog for inspiration.

