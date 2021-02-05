Chef Brandon Kida grew up in Southern California, seeing the spinning sign of Pioneer Chicken featuring a covered wagon. Fast food was a treat for a young Kida; the smell of fried food and the crunchy exterior of Pioneer was eye opening. He taps into those memories with his latest venture, Go Go Bird, which he refers to as an LA-style chicken. He draws on the Mexican influence of using fried chiles, combined with a Japanese marinade, and a Chinese chile oil with Sichuan peppercorns as a finishing touch.
Come fly away with Brandon Kida’s chicken wings
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson