Come fly away with Brandon Kida’s chicken wings

Hosted by
Chef Brandon Kida’s pandemic side hustle is Go Go Bird, serving up Thunder Bird chicken wings in all their rust-colored glory, just in time for the Super Bowl.

Chef Brandon Kida’s pandemic side hustle is Go Go Bird, serving up Thunder Bird chicken wings in all their rust-colored glory, just in time for the Super Bowl. Photo by Beverly Wu.

Chef Brandon Kida grew up in Southern California, seeing the spinning sign of Pioneer Chicken featuring a covered wagon. Fast food was a treat for a young Kida; the smell of fried food and the crunchy exterior of Pioneer was eye opening. He taps into those memories with his latest venture, Go Go Bird, which he refers to as an LA-style chicken. He draws on the Mexican influence of using fried chiles, combined with a Japanese marinade, and a Chinese chile oil with Sichuan peppercorns as a finishing touch.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson