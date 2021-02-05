Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson connects with Sarifah Renton, the chef of MinahRocks.LA, her Malaysian and Indonesian pop-up. Renton describes the raw fish salad tossed together at a reunion dinner to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where the higher you toss the salad, the more fortune you might get. She is shopping for pomelos, which signify luck and auspiciousness in the salad. Next, Peter Schaner describes the difference between a grapefruit and a pomelo, which he describes as “the mother” from China.
Celebrating Chinese New Year with pomelos
