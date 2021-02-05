The FDA has approved its first genetically modified pigs for human consumption, which were first developed as biotechnology in human transplants. In addition, a particular sugar in pork can trigger allergic reactions in an estimated 34,000 people. The hope is that these GMO pigs might produce pork that can be consumed by those with red meat allergies. Jessica Wu reports on this laboratory news for The Counter.
Modifying pigs for transplants and preventing allergic reactions
