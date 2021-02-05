Modifying pigs for transplants and preventing allergic reactions

Biotech companies interested in developing genetically modified animals got a win with the FDA’s recent approval of GMO pigs for human consumption.

The FDA has approved its first genetically modified pigs for human consumption, which were first developed as biotechnology in human transplants. In addition, a particular sugar in pork can trigger allergic reactions in an estimated 34,000 people. The hope is that these GMO pigs might produce pork that can be consumed by those with red meat allergies. Jessica Wu reports on this laboratory news for The Counter. 

