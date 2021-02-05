Just as Tezeta Alemayehu was about to fulfill her dream of a brick & mortar restaurant to serve her Ethiopian-influenced vegan food, COVID struck. Undeterred, she opened T&T Lifestyle at the Colony Kitchen food hall in West LA last spring. Powered by Green Power Pancakes and a Superfood Combo, Tezeta shares her food, culture, and the importance of a healthy diet in this week’s segment of “In The Weeds.”
In the Weeds: Sharing a healthy Ethiopian lifestyle
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson