The Totonacs of Veracruz, Mexico were the first known people to cultivate vanilla. By the 1400s, the Aztecs were using it to sweeten chocolate. After Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés brought the pods back to King Charles V in 1519, the popularity of its aroma and sweetness spread through the French colonies of Africa and into Asia. Today, more than 70% of the world's vanilla is grown in Madagascar. After saffron, it's the most expensive spice on the planet.

Paul and Jill Fulton have been on a voyage to make their own vanilla extract. Jill explains that vanilla is the only fruit from the orchid plant. Although hundreds of varieties exist, only a handful bear fruit. There are broad distinctions between taste and aroma in the three most popular vanilla beans — planifolia, tahitensis, and pompona – which range from buttery to fruity.





To make vanilla extract, the at-home ratio is one ounce of vanilla beans for every eight ounces of alcohol. Novices use a tasteless and odorless vodka that allows the smell and taste of the vanilla to come through unencumbered, but rum, brandy, tequila, and whiskey can impart different properties. The Fultons share their knowledge in their recent book, The Art of Extract Making.

Your First Vanilla Extract Makes 8 ounces of extract Extract time: 12 months

Jar size: 8 ounces or larger If you haven’t made pure, sweet, real vanilla extract before and you are wondering where or how to begin, this simple recipe is for you. This will create a traditional vanilla extract that will be entirely familiar to you. It utilizes Madagascar vanilla beans, which are the buttery and creamy classic vanilla beans that you likely already know and love. It also uses vodka, which is a flavor-free spirit that will allow the pure taste of the vanilla bean to really shine through. Its applications in cooking and baking are limitless. Ingredients 1 ounce Madagascar V. planifolia vanilla beans

8 ounces vodka Instructions Using a kitchen scale, weigh 1 ounce of vanilla beans. Slice the vanilla beans lengthwise to expose the caviar and cut the beans into pieces small enough to fit into the jar, or leave them whole if preferred. (See page 61 for more information about the decision to cut or not cut.) Place the beans in the jar. Pour the vodka into the jar over the vanilla beans, ensuring that each bean is fully submerged. If the neck of the jar is small, then use a funnel to avoid spilling. Close and seal the jar tightly with its lid. Store the jar in a cool, dark place in your home for up to 12 months. After 12 Months: Taste test your extract to determine if it is ready by adding 1–2 drops of extract to 1 tablespoon of milk or milk alternative. If you like the taste, then your extract is now ready for use. If not, continue to store and taste test at 1-month intervals. Remove the beans before use or leave them in the jar for added sweetness over time, making sure they always stay fully submerged in the spirit. If you choose, you can pour your finished extract into a more decorative jar for use. Reprinted with permission from The Art of Extract Making by Paul and Jill Fulton, Agate, September 2023.



