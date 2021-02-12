Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson finds chef Sal Marino shopping for radicchio to serve during the renewed outdoor dining at Marino Restaurant. He dresses the radicchio with a balsamic vinegar and is also making a lasagna using it. Romeo Coleman of Coleman Family Farms explains the chicory family including dandelion, escarole, endive, radicchio and treviso. He has recommendations for using looser leaves and tighter heads of chicories.
Heading to the farmer’s market for chicories
