Following recipes to the letter

Hosted by
Genevieve Ko of the New York Times Food section suggests reading a recipe carefully and sticking to it, anticipating the steps and they may differ from what one may expect.

Genevieve Ko of the New York Times Food section suggests reading a recipe carefully and sticking to it, anticipating the steps and they may differ from what one may expect. Photo by Julia Gartland for the New York Times.

The goal of a well-written recipe is to ensure that someone who follows it will get sure-fired results. Aside from getting dinner on the table, recipes can also transport users to faraway places — exploring cuisines, introducing new ingredients and techniques. Many recipes are accompanied by stories and will invite followers into the personal life of the developer. Genevieve Ko of the New York Times Food section made a resolution to follow recipes to the letter.


In addition to new flavors, recipes can school users on new techniques, including how to smooth batter into distinct layers for this dulce de leche take on chocoflan from Esteban Castillo. Photo by Julia Gartland for the New York Times.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson