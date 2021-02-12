The goal of a well-written recipe is to ensure that someone who follows it will get sure-fired results. Aside from getting dinner on the table, recipes can also transport users to faraway places — exploring cuisines, introducing new ingredients and techniques. Many recipes are accompanied by stories and will invite followers into the personal life of the developer. Genevieve Ko of the New York Times Food section made a resolution to follow recipes to the letter.



In addition to new flavors, recipes can school users on new techniques, including how to smooth batter into distinct layers for this dulce de leche take on chocoflan from Esteban Castillo. Photo by Julia Gartland for the New York Times.