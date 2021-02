It turns out that the link between the love holiday and the actual human heart is real, so why not explore blood in a recipe context? Chef and author Jennifer McLagan researched the nutritional value of blood, demystifies taboos and lore, and offers gateway recipes in her book.

Serving brownies and meringues made with blood, McLagan suggests that a sweet product is the most approachable way to explore cooking with blood.

In her book Blood, Jennifer McLagan shares that blood has the same protein value as eggs and can easily be swamped in recipes for pancakes, tarts, and even hollandaise. Photo courtesy of Good Egg Books.