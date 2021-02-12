Lunar New Year is the biggest holiday in many Asian countries. The foods used in celebrations are symbolic of prosperity and renewal. The sounds of words in many languages and dialects often reflect foods considered lucky and how it is prepared. Glutinous rice cake, or niángāo, is an all-round ubiquitous ingredient eaten during this time of year. Togetherness trays are often used to greet guests and are assembled with different sweets depending on culture. Journalist Kristie Hang wrote a comprehensive roundup of what to eat in Los Angeles for Lunar New Year in her piece for Eater LA.