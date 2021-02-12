If life is like a box of chocolates, this past year is full of bad fruit creams. Like most holidays over the past 12 months, Valentine’s Day is going to look a little different. For those of you celebrating, forgo the expensive prix fixe restaurant menus and conduct a chocolate tasting at home. Ruth Kennison is a chocolate educator with recommendations to raise your chocolate IQ while organizing a special tasting, including:
Bar au Chocolat for the Madagascar and Peru bars
CAR Artisan Chocolate for the Nicaragua and dark milk hazelnut bars
ChocoVivo for the drinking chocolate
LetterPress Chocolate for the Peru and Jamaica bars
Milla Chocolate for the French-style bonbons
Valenza Chocolatier for Italian-style chocolates and limoncello bonbon
Valerie for the Champagne truffle