Flavor of the month: Fighting off the heat with farmers market figs

Hosted by
Fig jam with a salty crumble is the flavor of the month at Sweet Rose Creamery. Photo by Lindsey Huttrer.

Fig jam with a salty crumble is the flavor of the month at Sweet Rose Creamery. Photo by Lindsey Huttrer. Photo by Lindsey Huttrer.

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson finds chef Shiho Yoshikawa of Sweet Rose Creamery at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Yoshikawa is currently using grapes, passion fruit, and figs in her ice cream. The black mission figs are made into a jam and paired with a salted crumble, which she says is a nice balance of sweet and salty. The flavor is available for September only.

Jessica Ruiz is the market coordinator for Murray Family Farms where Yoshikawa is buying her figs. Ruiz says temperatures reached 118º on the farm this week. As the figs end their season, grapes fill the tables, including varieties developed by International Fruit Growers and grown exclusively by Murray. 

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin