Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson finds chef Shiho Yoshikawa of Sweet Rose Creamery at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Yoshikawa is currently using grapes, passion fruit, and figs in her ice cream. The black mission figs are made into a jam and paired with a salted crumble, which she says is a nice balance of sweet and salty. The flavor is available for September only.

Jessica Ruiz is the market coordinator for Murray Family Farms where Yoshikawa is buying her figs. Ruiz says temperatures reached 118º on the farm this week. As the figs end their season, grapes fill the tables, including varieties developed by International Fruit Growers and grown exclusively by Murray.