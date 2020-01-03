‘The Biggest Little Farm’ reveals the challenges of sustainable farming

Nearly a decade ago, John and Molly Chester were evicted from their Santa Monica apartment. They packed up their life and set out to become sustainable farmers a defunct avocado ranch in the foothills of Ventura County. They join Good Food to discuss their eight-year journey of transforming Apricot Lane Farms, which is documented in the movie “The Biggest Little Farm.”
