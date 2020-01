The star of the documentary “Honeyland” is Haditze, a woman living in a remote settlement in the Macedonian mountains. Her elderly mother is failing and half blind. To help them survive, she cultivates honey from wild bees, using methods as old as humans.

“Honeyland” was the most awarded film at this year’s Sundance festival. Directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov join Good Food to share about the process of following Haditze over three years.