The Trader Joe's Effect: How one of the country's favorite grocery stores is part of the plastic problem

Plastic packaging became essential for shipping produce, starting with cellophane in the 1930s and gaining momentum with plastic clamshells and bagged salads in the 1980s and '90s. Online grocery shopping during the pandemic further increased plastic use.

Kim Severson, national food correspondent for The New York Times, explores potential solutions like recycled plastic, biodegradable materials such as shrimp shells and orange peels, and iceless shipping containers. Consumer action, such as contacting stores and choosing unpackaged produce, is crucial in shifting the market towards more sustainable packaging.