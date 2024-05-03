What's in season at the farmers market this week?

– Early Glen and Arvin Glen cherries (Cherry Clafoutis)

– Artichokes (Grilled Artichokes with Umami Butter)

– Green Garlic (Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Green Garlic)

It's the most exciting time of the year in Southern California. Cherries are here, which means stone fruit season has officially begun. Clémence de Lutz of the Gourmandise School has just opened a new bakery in Santa Monica along with partner Tony Hernadez. Located on Wilshire Blvd. and 12th St., Petit Grain Boulangerie officially started serving May 1.

The bakery focuses on classic French pastries as well as some Mexican sweets, like conchas. All the pastries feature at least 20% whole grain flour grown in California. On opening day, lines stretched down the block for cherry clafoutis croissants and hand pies with almond frangipane and cherry compote.

De Lutz shops for cherries at Murray Family Farms. Steven Murray Jr. is a sixth-generation California farmer. His cherries, which are grown in Bakersfield, are the first to market in North America. To make sure they can harvest the cherries early, the growing process involves reflective tarps, pruning techniques, high-calcium clay used as a sunscreen, and overhead misting with winter chilling. All this work brings the cherries to market a mere seven days earlier but the profits are considerable.

Early Glen and Arvin Glen cherries are available now but the farm grows 60 varieties of cherries, which will be available through June 5. Murray is seeing three times as much fruit as last year.