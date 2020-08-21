Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson chats with Walter Manzke, who along with his wife Marge, owns Republique, Petty Cash and Sari Sari Store at the Grand Central Market. The light, sweet, green flesh of Rocky Sweet melons from Munak Ranch make a traditional Filipino slush when combined with ice, milk and a touch of sugar and lime and is served at Sari Sari. He also recommends a melon, tomato, and burrata salad which showcases the tomato as a fruit.
Grab a melon and make a slushy
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia