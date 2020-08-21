Grab a melon and make a slushy

Hosted by
Ananas, Ambrosia, Honey Loupe, and Rocky Sweet melons are available from Munak Ranch at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.

Ananas, Ambrosia, Honey Loupe, and Rocky Sweet melons are available from Munak Ranch at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Photo credit: Chuy Gomez

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson chats with Walter Manzke, who along with his wife Marge, owns Republique, Petty Cash and Sari Sari Store at the Grand Central Market. The light, sweet, green flesh of Rocky Sweet melons from Munak Ranch make a traditional Filipino slush when combined with ice, milk and a touch of sugar and lime and is served at Sari Sari. He also recommends a melon, tomato, and burrata salad which showcases the tomato as a fruit.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia