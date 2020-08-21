Agnes B. Marshall was a nineteenth century ice cream pioneer with a mind for molecular gastronomy. Savory flavors were a staple of the upper class when Marshall got her start in cooking, think cucumber and duck. She established a school, toured and turned ice cream making into a performance, reinventing it as we know it today. Michael Waters explored her legacy in his piece for The Hustle.
Queen of Ices: innovations of Agnes B. Marshall
