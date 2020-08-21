Queen of Ices: innovations of Agnes B. Marshall

Agnes B. Marshall used molds often in the shape of animals for her ice cream display. Photo courtesy of Mrs. A.B. Marshall’s Larger Cookery Book, 1902

Agnes B. Marshall was a nineteenth century ice cream pioneer with a mind for molecular gastronomy. Savory flavors were a staple of the upper class when Marshall got her start in cooking, think cucumber and duck. She established a school, toured and turned ice cream making into a performance, reinventing it as we know it today. Michael Waters explored her legacy in his piece for The Hustle. 

