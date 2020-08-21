Fernando Lopez, founder of I Love Micheladas, is referred to as the Michelada Papi. Growing up between Oaxaca and Los Angeles, he explains that acidity, salt, and a Mexican lager are the foundations of a Michelada and any town in Mexico will have one bar claiming to have invented the beer cocktail. The spicy, savory and umami quality can come from tomato juice, soy sauce, barbecue sauce, ketchup, or pickle juice - the key is balance. He spoke with Richard Parks III in this excerpt from “Richard’s Famous Food Podcast.”