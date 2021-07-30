Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson meets up with Chris Keyser who is the executive chef at Union and U Street Pizza, who has his eyes on eggplant. Keyser explains that the nightshade can be used in sweet and savory dishes including a Japanese eggplant with a red vinegar agrodolce. Chao Her of Fresno Evergreen is bringing his six varieties of eggplants to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. The Thai variety is best for soups and curries, while Japanese and Chinese types are most tender. He advises on how to distinguish the variety by size, shape, and color, as well as how to store them once home.