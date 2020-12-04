‘In the Weeds’ with Ari Kolender of Found Oyster

Hosted by
Pre-pandemic, Found Oyster was a place to drop in for chowder and a beer. Chef and partner Ari Kolender describes the constant learning curve of pivoting through city restrictions and introducing seafood takeout and a marketplace.

Pre-pandemic, Found Oyster was a place to drop in for chowder and a beer. Chef and partner Ari Kolender describes the constant learning curve of pivoting through city restrictions and introducing seafood takeout and a marketplace. Photo by Photo by Allison Zaucha.

Found Oyster in East Hollywood opened last November with the intention of customers easily dropping in for a cup of chowder, a beautiful grilled branzino, served with a Coors Banquet beer or elegant glass of champagne. The restaurant sources seafood from all over the country, including oysters from Cape Cod and the chef’s hometown of Charleston. Chef and partner Ari Kolender describes pressing the brakes in the first month of quarantine and the expense of creating a dining deck on Fountain Avenue for outdoor service. The restaurant was recently recognized in Esquire as a Best New Restaurant in America. They offer takeout and Maine lobster, diver scallops, swordfish fillets and more from their online seafood shop, Overboard.

Found Oyster sources its seafood from around the country including oysters from Cape Cod and chef Ari Kolender’s hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Photo by Jakob Layman.
Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia