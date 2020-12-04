The pandemic had many people finding their way back to their kitchen this year. Good Food catches up with Celia Sack of Omnivore Books in San Francisco, who discusses culinary publishing trends and sales over the last 12 months. She recommends some favorite titles for epicureans and home cooks alike. Her picks include:

Must haves:

“Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz

“Flavor” by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage

For the baker:

“A Good Bake: The Art and Science of Making Perfect Pastries, Cakes, Cookes, Pies, and Breads at Home: A Cookbook” by Melissa Weller

“Baking at the 20th Century Cafe: Iconic European Desserts from Linzer Torte to Honey Cake” by Michelle Polzine

“Pastry Love: A Baker’s Journal of Favorite Recipes” by Joanne Chang

“The Magnolia Bakery Handbook: A Complete Guide for the Home Baker” by Bobbie Lloyd

For the child:

“What’s Cooking at 10 Garden Street: Recipes for Kids From Around the Work” by Felicita Sala

“Bee-Bim Bop!” by Linda Sue Park

“Thank You, Omu!” by Oge Mora

“10 Gulab Jamuns: Counting with an Indian Sweet Treat” by Sandhya Acharya

“¡Vamos! Let’s Go Eat” by Raúl the Third III

For the barbecue/meat enthusiast:

“Red Sands: Reportage and Recipes Through Central Asia from the Hinterland to Heartland” by Caroline Eden

For the skilled home cook looking for a challenge:

“In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean” by Hawa Hassan and Julia Turshen

“East: 120 Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes from Bangalore to Beijing” by Meera Sodha

“Falastin: A Cookbook” by Sami Tamimi

“Parwana: Recipes and Stories from an Afghan Kitchen” by Durkhanai Ayubi

For new cooks:

“Small Victories: Recipes, Advice + Hundreds of Ideas for Home Cooking Triumphs” by Julia Turshen

“7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week” by Jamie Oliver