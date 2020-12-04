Take Away: crowdfunding to publish cookbooks from LA’s favorite restaurants

“Bub & Gramma’s Bread,” “Holbox,” “Hop Woo,” and “porridge + puffs” are the recent titles being released in the Take Away Los Angeles series by Somekind Press.

Takeaway is the flagship series of Somekind Press. Co-founder Simon Davies has teamed up with Ken Concepcion and Mungal of Now Serving to crowdfund a collection of cookbooks featuring local restaurants in Los Angeles, including Kato and Sonoratown. Concepcion describes narrowing down selections to feature diversity of food and people, while Davies details the process of raising funds to get the books published. Since their interview, “Bub & Gramma’s Bread,” “Holbox,” “Hop Woo,” and “porridge + puffs” have been added to the roster.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia