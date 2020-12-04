Takeaway is the flagship series of Somekind Press. Co-founder Simon Davies has teamed up with Ken Concepcion and Mungal of Now Serving to crowdfund a collection of cookbooks featuring local restaurants in Los Angeles, including Kato and Sonoratown. Concepcion describes narrowing down selections to feature diversity of food and people, while Davies details the process of raising funds to get the books published. Since their interview, “Bub & Gramma’s Bread,” “Holbox,” “Hop Woo,” and “porridge + puffs” have been added to the roster.
Take Away: crowdfunding to publish cookbooks from LA’s favorite restaurants
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia