Nuts about macadamias and kakigōri at the Torrance Farmers’ Market

Hosted by
RB Ranch transports their macadamia nuts from San Diego to the Torrance, Santa Monica, Mar Vista and Irvine farmer’s markets.

RB Ranch transports their macadamia nuts from San Diego to the Torrance, Santa Monica, Mar Vista and Irvine farmer’s markets. Photo by Gillian Ferguson.

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson visits the Torrance Farmers’ Market where she talks to Johnny Lee, chef/owner of Pearl River Deli in Chinatown. Lee is shopping for fruit, including kishu mandarin oranges and Meyer lemons, which he’ll use in kakigōri, a traditional Japanese shave ice. Next, Renata Baum of RB Ranch describes the difference between the texture and flavor of fresh macadamia nuts and those found on grocery store shelves, including the bleaching process.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia