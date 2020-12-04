Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson visits the Torrance Farmers’ Market where she talks to Johnny Lee, chef/owner of Pearl River Deli in Chinatown. Lee is shopping for fruit, including kishu mandarin oranges and Meyer lemons, which he’ll use in kakigōri, a traditional Japanese shave ice. Next, Renata Baum of RB Ranch describes the difference between the texture and flavor of fresh macadamia nuts and those found on grocery store shelves, including the bleaching process.
Nuts about macadamias and kakigōri at the Torrance Farmers’ Market
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia