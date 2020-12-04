Giving vegetables the Ottolenghi treatment in ‘Flavor’

Yotam Ottolenghi predicts that the Spicy Mushroom Lasagna from his cookbook “Flavor,” with Ixta Belfrage, will be one of readers’ favorites.

Yotam Ottolenghi predicts that the Spicy Mushroom Lasagna from his cookbook “Flavor,” with Ixta Belfrage, will be one of readers’ favorites. Photo by Jonathan Lovekin.

Yotam Ottolenghi collaborates with Ixta Belfrage from the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen on his latest cookbook, “Flavor,” which he describes as everything he’s learned about vegetables in the last five years. With vegetable-focused recipes, Belfrage uses her background in Mexico and Brazil to navigate Ottolenghi’s repertoire in a different direction. Together, they highlight common ingredients like onions, garlics, and leeks in unpredictable ways.

Yotam Ottolenghi describes “Flavor,” his cookbook with Ixta Belfrage, as a trilogy which includes “Plenty” and “Plenty More.” Photo courtesy of Ten Speed Press.
