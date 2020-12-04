Yotam Ottolenghi collaborates with Ixta Belfrage from the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen on his latest cookbook, “Flavor,” which he describes as everything he’s learned about vegetables in the last five years. With vegetable-focused recipes, Belfrage uses her background in Mexico and Brazil to navigate Ottolenghi’s repertoire in a different direction. Together, they highlight common ingredients like onions, garlics, and leeks in unpredictable ways.
Giving vegetables the Ottolenghi treatment in ‘Flavor’
