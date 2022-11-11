Claudia Fleming has been described as having a great palate and a deranged sense of perfection. As the pastry chef of Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Fleming is credited with creating the model of what restaurant fine dining desserts would be for decades to come. In “Delectable: Sweet & Savory Desserts,” her first cookbook in over 20 years, Fleming riffs on her older recipes and offers a different take on a Thanksgiving roll for the holiday table.

Excerpted from Delectable by Claudia Fleming with Catherine Young. Copyright © 2022 by Claudia Fleming. Photographs copyright © 2022 by Johnny Miller. Excerpted by permission of Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.



Looking for the perfect roll for the Thanksgiving table? Perhaps whip up these sweet potato rolls. Fleming says the miso glaze is optional, depending on your company. Photo by Johnny Miller.

“Delectable: Sweet & Savory Baking” is Claudia Fleming’s first cookbook in 20 years. Photo courtesy of Random House.