Pie arrived this side of the Atlantic from British colonists, using and adapting to available ingredients. By the end of the 19th century, the idiom “American as apple pie” took root, as soldiers overseas lamented not being able to enjoy the favorite desserts baked by their mothers. The phrase was far-reaching, resulting in advertisements on men’s suits, movie posters, and political campaigns.

Rossi Anastopoulo is a blog editor for King Arthur Baking Company. Her book is “Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies.”



The nation’s history is navigated through the lens of circular pastry in “Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies.” Photo courtesy of Abrams Press.