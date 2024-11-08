Leaving nothing but crumbs, Ben Mims finds global cookie inspiration

Any time of year can be cookie season but with winter and all its holidays approaching, we are about to enter Peak Cookie Season. For those who are looking for some international inspiration on that front, food writer and recipe developer Ben Mims has come out with Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World, an encyclopedic book with more than 400 pages dedicated to cookies.

Evan Kleiman: This book, Crumbs, focuses on cookies from all over the world. What made you want to explore such a wide canvas? And was there one country or region that particularly surprised you once you delved into it?

Ben Mims: I have been obsessed with cookies since I was a child and would always make them for Christmas, and kind of thought of them as just a treat for that time of year. Then, as I worked throughout my career at different food magazines or websites, holiday cookie time was always the most fun thing to do because it was literally pick flavors, pick shapes, pick traditions, and play around with them and come up with fun, interesting pieces of food that some have tradition but some don't. You can invent peppermint biscotti shaped like elves. You can do whatever you want to. They're very whimsical and fun. So I always really enjoyed the creativity that came around with combining different things to see what flavors or colors or shapes or textures came up with new and exciting cookies.

At the same time, I'm always way more obsessed with history. Why certain things are shaped the way they are, why is this ingredient in there, why is this more labor intensive for certain people than for others? Those kinds of things really informed where cookies came from and where they are today.

I would say a country that intrigued me the most... I wasn't really surprised when I started looking at Italian cookies. I knew there were going to be a lot but I didn't realize that it would be so many. I think I wrote in the book that Italy has as many cookies as they do pasta shapes. It's endless. They make an art out of turning scraps of dough into fun objects and fun shapes and figuring out different ways to flavor them. The Italian cookies were really good.

They also showed such a strong Arabian influence, a North African influence, a Middle Eastern influence. I think most people think of Italy as part of Europe, and it is, but it does have such a strong North African, Middle Eastern flavor profile in many of its cookies. That led me to create the Mediterranean chapter, which encompasses most of the countries in North Africa, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. There's something about being tied to that region and the climate that all of their cookies seem to have a throughline of similar ingredients that made them all part of one world.





Give us an example of one Italian cookie that you really love.

My favorite Italian cookie, I think, from the book, because of the ingredient that it uses, was the Fave dei Morti, which are the fava bean-shaped, amaretti-style cookies that are used for Day of the Dead celebrations. In one part of Italy, they are dyed red with, I believe, you pronounce it alchermes, which is that red, bitter liquor that's made from the crushed exoskeletons of beetles. It's not really made that way anymore but it has this particular Campari red color to it.

They flavor one piece of the dough like that, one with cocoa powder and rum, and then leave the other one plain. So you have this mix of colors. They're really chewy. They have this beautiful thumb print indentation. They're a really gorgeous mix of colors for a holiday table. I didn't really know at the time that Italians celebrate the Day of the Dead in a similar way that let's say Mexicans or other Latin American countries do. That was an education for me, too, so I think that's my favorite from the region.

I love that. You've divided the recipes in the book into 13 sections arranged in really interesting and not super obvious geographical ways, like Southwest Asia, the Levant, Scandinavian, Sub-Saharan Africa. I would like to try to get through as many recipes as we can, one from each section, so this is gonna kind of be a speed round of cookie description. Let's start with the peanut topped sugar cookies the Cinq Centime from Senegal.

These are really delicate, small butter cookies that were originally the size of the five centime coin, the French coin. Now, they've gotten a little bit bigger but they're just a good, basic butter cookie spread with natural peanut butter and then sprinkled with more salted chopped peanuts on top.

Mmmmmm. Okay, now we go to Vietnam for the Swirled "Pig's Ears" Cookies.

Think of these as the old fashioned, spiral, rolled cookies that we grew up slicing and baking here in America. These are sliced super thin. They have a vanilla and cocoa dough that are rolled together, and then they're deep fried so they buckle and curl up and look like pigs ears. They're often sold on the streets in Vietnam but now, more and more people are making them at home.





We have to include peanut butter cookies from the US.

Peanut butter cookies in the US, unlike other cookies, can be traced back to George Washington Carver's peanut text about popularizing peanuts. Those original cookies were actually chocolate chip cookies but instead of chocolate chips, they're just peanuts added. There was no peanut butter. Then, in the 1930s, with the advent of industrially processed peanut butter, more cookies began using those. Now, those are the classic cookies that we look to today, with that iconic cross hatch pattern on top.

Now from Iceland, the Licorice and Chocolate Meringue Cookies. I'm a licorice aficionado, so these really spoke to me.

These are one of the few meringue cookies in the book. I chose to include them because the cocoa fat from the chocolate chips adds a softness to these meringues. It's an odd combination that I found I loved. It's just chocolate covered licorice, more chocolate, some brown sugar, a really crisp meringue that ends up being nice and chewy, and the sweetness and the bitterness of the cocoa really play off that licorice flavor wonderfully.

Give me an example of a printed cookie and talk briefly about the history of printed cookies and give us a modern example.

Printed cookies, one of the best examples is the Dutch Speculaas Cookies. Those were historically dough made from flour and honey that was pressed into a relief mold, and then you bang it out, cut it into little cells, and bake it up. There's some reports that I read where people would actually print the news in town, back in medieval times, on these cookies. You would go to the baker in town and read, and that would be an edible information treat about what was happening in your town.

I think many of the printed cookies today have gone away because cookie cutters and other ways to decorate cookies became easier and cheaper than having these more expensive molds. But one of the cookies that still lives in today's world is the Springerle, which is a German cookie. You can find rolling pins that have these really beautiful, intricate cells of animals and other types of pagan shapes and deities on it that you roll over cookies. Those bake up really light and crisp and hold their shape really well.

A printed cookie is anything that has an image planted on top of it. I like them because they do all the work for you when it comes to designing them. You just press a mold on and you don't have to decorate. Everything just looks really beautiful and antique without a lot of effort.





One of my favorite cookies, I have to say, that became my pandemic comfort cookie are Atta Biscuits from India. Can you describe them?

These are a perfect tea time biscuit, as I'm sure you know. They are piped and so they're wide planks that have ridges on top, and they are really sweet. They have what's called atta flour in it, which is more like a durum wheat flour that has wheat bran mixed into it. It's not necessarily exactly like whole wheat flour the way we know of it in America. It has a more fibrous, crunchy texture but in a good way. I know that sounds bad but that's in a good way. They're really toasty so a lot of the toasty, nutty notes come out of the flour when you bake it. It's the perfect thing to dunk into tea or coffee.

Now, leave us with the Meringue-Coated Dulce de Leche Butter Cookies, the chilenitos, from Chile. Those sound exceptional.

The chilenitos were actually one of the first cookies I researched. I was really excited to pursue this notion of other areas, not just in other countries, but regions around the world that take something already popular and put their own spin on it. The alfajor from Argentina is the more well-known cookie. [It's a] very sandy, corn starch butter cookie that has dulce de leche and is usually dusted with powdered sugar or coated in chocolate. The chilenito is the Chilean version of that cookie.

Instead of these sandy, dissolvable butter cookies, they make almost like a cracker. It's sweet. It has some sweetness to it but it's docked with a fork so it doesn't really puff up, and it's really light and crisp. They sandwich two of those with some dulce de leche, and then coat it with meringue. It's a little bit of a process and it's a little messy but it's really fun because you end up painting this cookie, coating it fully with this beautiful white meringue.

You bake it, so when you pick it up to eat it, it just kind of dissolves in this vaguely crisp marshmallow coating and then you get to the really crunchy cracker cookie that oozes dulce de leche. It is one of the best textural experiences of a cookie in the book. Most are sandy shortbreads or chewy American-style cookies but this one has a texture of its own that is really wonderful. I would say, if anyone's looking to make the first cookie from the book, that's the one to make.

I have to say this book is unbelievably impressive. It really is an encyclopedia. Aside from the huge number of recipes, there is so much information in the head notes that describe the particular cookie and in the sidebars that cover everything from geography and history to ingredients. Thank you so much, Ben.

Thank you, Evan. I really appreciate that.





Meringue-Coated Dulce de Leche Butter Cookies Makes about 18 cookie sandwiches Prep Time: 25 minutes, plus 20 minutes resting time and cooling and drying time • Cooking Time: 35 minutes These cookies are the Chilean answer to the more widely known alfajores (recipe, page 182) from neighboring Argentina. Instead of a dense shortbread-like cookie, these cookies have more of a sweetened cracker texture. The dough—mainly ﬂour and eggs ﬂavored with alcohol and other ﬂavorings—is kneaded until smooth, then rolled out, cut into rounds, and docked with a fork to prevent any air bubbles in the dough. This also keeps the cracker-like cookies ﬂat and crisp. Like Argentinian alfajores, chilenitos contain a luscious dulce de leche ﬁlling, which enriches the relatively lean cookies. Traditionally, the cookie sandwiches are coated in meringue and then baked until dry, which helps preserve them in bakeries. That is the version here, but you can also simply coat the sides of chilenitos in unsweetened shredded (desiccated) coconut or crushed cookie crumbs, if you like. Ingredients For the cookies: 4 egg yolks (save the whites for the meringue, below)

1 egg

2 tablespoons gold or dark rum

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup (140 g) all-purpose (plain) ﬂour, plus more for dusting

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

11/2 cups (375 g) dulce de leche repostero, store-bought or homemade (page 182) For the meringue: 1 cup (200 g) white US granulated (UK caster) sugar

4 egg whites

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt Instructions Make the cookies: Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C/Gas Mark 4). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, whole egg, rum, and vanilla. Add the flour and salt and stir until a loose dough forms. Scrape the dough onto a floured work surface and knead the dough, adding as much extra flour as needed to keep it sticking to the counter, until smooth and elastic, 6–8 minutes. Wrap the dough ball in plastic wrap (cling film) and let rest at room temperature for 20 minutes. Unwrap and transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to 1/8 inch (3 mm) thick. Using a 2-inch (5 cm) round cutter, cut out as many cookies as you can from the dough. Transfer them to the prepared baking sheets, spaced 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart. Use the tines of a fork to dock the cookies all over; make sure the tines go all the way through the dough rounds to the sheet below. Repeat with the remaining dough to cut out more rounds. Bake until the cookies are light golden brown at the edges and dry to the touch, 12–15 minutes, switching racks and rotating the baking sheets front to back halfway through. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks and let the cookies cool completely on the pans. Leave the oven on and reduce the oven temperature to 225°F (105°C/Gas Mark 1/4). Flip over half of the baked cookies and top each with 1 tablespoon dulce de leche. Cover the dulce de leche with another cookie to create sandwiches. Leave the sandwiches on the lined baking sheets. Make the meringue: Pour 1 inch (2.5 cm) of water into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer. In a large heatproof bowl (that can sit over, not in, the saucepan), whisk together the sugar, egg whites, vanilla, and salt. Place the bowl over the pan of simmering water and stir steadily with a whisk until the whites are just hot to the touch and all the sugar is dissolved. The best way to tell is to dip your index finger into the mixture and rub it between it and your thumb to make sure there are no sugar granules remaining. Remove the bowl from the pan and use a hand mixer (or transfer the mixture to a stand mixer fitted with the whisk) and beat the meringue until fluffy, it forms stiff peaks, and is cool to the touch. Using an offset spatula or a dinner knife, spread an even layer of meringue around the sides and top of each cookie sandwich. Place each sandwich, uncoated-side down, back onto the reserved baking sheets. Once all the cookies are coated, return the baking sheets to the oven and bake until the meringue coating is dry to the touch on all the cookies, about 20 minutes. Close the oven door, turn off the oven, and allow the chilenitos to cool completely in the oven; this allows the meringue coating to dry out appropriately and set. Serve the cookies at room temperature. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. Excerpted from Crumbs © 2024 by Ben Mims. Photography © 2024 by Simon Bajada. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.







