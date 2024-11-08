The Crenshaw and Echo Park Farmers' Markets get a boost from Food Access LA, and it's persimmon season!

With a jukebox and celestial vibes, Fluffy McCloud's serves up seasonally inspired ice cream from produce procured at the Echo Park Farmers' Market.

Farmers' markets impact local communities, offering fresh fruits and vegetables to people who live in areas with limited access to them. Jennifer Grissom is executive director of Food Access LA, a nonprofit organization that manages eight local farmers' markets. The organization is in its final week of fundraising to support some Los Angeles farmers markets that have seen a decline in sales. 

The Echo Park Farmers Market and Crenshaw Farmers Market are fixtures in their communities, where some vendors have come every week for years. Grissom tells market correspondent Gillian Ferguson that operational costs such as security, restrooms, cleaning crews, and permit fees have started to increase, and with sales down, the future of certain farmers markets is in jeopardy. Food Access LA is looking for sustainable, monthly donors to help keep these markets thriving.

Nick Fisher admires the Saturn-like persimmons from Cuyama Orchards. Photo courtesy of Fluffy McCloud's.

A fixture at the Echo Park Farmers Market for more than a decade, Nick Fisher owns El Prado on Sunset. He also operates Fluffy McCloud's, an ice cream shop across the street. Fisher is shopping for ingredients for a new, seasonal flavor using persimmons grown by Cuyama Orchards

