Gen Z farmers get creative with land access. What choice do they have?

Cody Jurbala and Melissa Ogilvie of Speedwell Farm joined forces with another couple to form the Treehouse Farm Collective.

Cody Jurbala and Melissa Ogilvie of Speedwell Farm joined forces with another couple to form the Treehouse Farm Collective. Photo courtesy of Speedwell Farm.

Agriculture is facing a huge generational shift. The 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture reports that the average age of farmers in this country is 58 with organic farmers trending slightly younger at 52 years old. However, 14% of farmers in this country are over the age of 75. Lindsey Beatrice points out that the US doesn't have enough young farmers to replace the older generation

Many millennials looking to tend land don't come from farming backgrounds and are saddled with student and other kinds of debt. In parts of Colorado, Beatrice found young people coming up with creative solutions to access land.  

