Flavor is perceived in different ways when food is too cold or too hot. Prior to refrigeration, the French would lower melons down a well to completely chill them down. Serving room food temperature conveys a relaxed conviviality and it was purportedly the preferred food temp of renowned food writer M.F.K. Fisher. Bee Wilson writes about acclimatizing food temperatures to the weather in her piece for the Wall Street Journal.
Goldilocks-friendly: embracing room temperature food
Credits
Guest:
- Bee Wilson - author and food writer