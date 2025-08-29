Goldilocks-friendly: embracing room temperature food

Hosted by
Bee Wilson notes that quiche has fallen out of favor because all too often it is served cold instead of warm.

Bee Wilson notes that quiche has fallen out of favor because all too often it is served cold instead of warm. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Flavor is perceived in different ways when food is too cold or too hot. Prior to refrigeration, the French would lower melons down a well to completely chill them down.   Serving room food temperature conveys a relaxed conviviality and it was purportedly the preferred food temp of renowned food writer M.F.K. Fisher. Bee Wilson writes about acclimatizing food temperatures to the weather in her piece for the Wall Street Journal.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin