The problems and promise of refrigeration

Refrigeration transformed many industries, including food production and retailing, and while the technology has become more efficient, the environmental impacts are increasing.

David Owen was taking a spring stroll around Lake Bantam with his wife when they discovered lichen-covered ruins. What the New Yorker staff writer uncovered were the remnants of Berkshire Ice Company, a century-old business which shipped ice around the world. His curiosity sent him on a journey investigating the history of refrigeration and cooling technologies, which along with convenience, harbor harsh impacts on the environment.

Evan Kleiman

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin