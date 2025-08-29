Before there were taco trucks, there were ice cream trucks. In fact, the first taco truck was a converted ice cream van. The mobile story begins at the turn of the century in Youngstown, Ohio when ice cream on a stick — with the slogan “Get into a Good Humor” — went on sale. Filmmaker Eddie Schmidt recalls hearing the jingle of the ice cream truck in his neighborhood and tearing off after it, usually unsuccessfully. His first documentary is Popsicle Culture.