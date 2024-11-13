Dunsmoor's famous cornbread recipe

If you eat at Dunsmoor and you don't order the cornbread, you're doing something wrong. It's the signature dish at the Glassell Park restaurant, which is known for its open fire cooking. Pretty much everything on the menu is cooked over the hearth.

What's the key to great cornbread? You need a hot pan, says chef Brian Dunsmoor. His version, which is based on a recipe by Edna Lewis, one of the greats of Southern cooking, incorporates Anaheim chilies (or Hatch, if you've got 'em) and cheddar cheese. And butter. Lots and lots of butter.

"People have described the butter we put on it as slutty," Dunsmoor says with a laugh.

He also asserts, "Cornbread should not be sweet. You put sweet stuff on top of cornbread."