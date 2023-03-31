Tray-passed truisms: ‘Party Down' takes the glitz off of catering gigs

Los Angeles has always been a place where young people dream and work toward success in entertainment while toiling in hospitality jobs. Catering is an odd profession where waiters are perennially backstage, which can be frustrating for anyone with dreams. The workplace comedy "Party Down" debuted over a decade ago with a window into the catering and events world. Season 3 is a reboot airing on STARZ with returning cast members including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and Martin Starr. New York Times critic at large Tejal Rao took a look at this inhospitable part of hospitality.







