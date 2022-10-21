‘Show the fire’: A Zambian wedding tradition explained

When Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi was planning her wedding in her native country of Zambia, ichilanga mulilo was a part of the celebrations. The phrase translates to "show the fire" in Bemba and it typically happens a week before the actual wedding ceremony. The women in the Bride's family arrive at the groom's house with a buffet of food, showing off and explaining the delicacies they've brought. She describes the food (including a symbolic whole chicken), invitees, and ceremony in her piece for Eater.