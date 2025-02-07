The humble date headlines a gorgeous new cookbook

Nature's candy. That's what dates are often called. The cultivation of the fruit grown on tall date palm trees stretches back thousands of years. They're also an incredibly tasty snack. Now, they finally have their own book, and it's beautiful, filled with lovely drawings. Rawaan Alkhatib is the author and illustrator of Hot Date: Sweet and Savory Recipes Celebrating the Date, From Party Food to Everyday Feasts.

Evan Kleiman: I'm so glad you came to talk to us about this book. It's so beautiful. We all love the pink edges on the paper.

Rawaan Alkhatib: Me too. That was one of the many reasons I wanted to work with Chronicle Books, actually, because they make such beautiful books, and the pink edges were one of the first things we talked about.

You're a writer, an artist and a really fantastic illustrator. How did you end up creating a cookbook all about dates?

Well, I mean, I love dates. Maybe that's the best place to start. I think they're an unsung fruit here in the US but a fruit that has a really deep history and reverence [and] also something that people eat every day across the world. It seemed strange to me that there wasn't anything focused on dates here.

Also, I'm a poet. I love a constraint. Working on a single subject cookbook felt like writing one very long sonnet or something where you had to take a single taste, a single fruit and really examine it from every possible angle. It seemed like a really fun challenge, both visually, in terms of flavor, in terms of the different capacities that a date could handle, sweet and savory, not just filled with peanut butter and coated in chocolate, but all kinds of different approaches.





You were born and raised in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, so you grew up in a date-centric culture. How were dates incorporated into the meals you and your family ate as you grew up?

You know, there are a lot of traditional regional recipes across the Middle East that use dates in all kinds of different ways but the most common way that you would eat a date is just out of hand during Ramadan. They're a huge focus of every meal because you break your fast with a date, so they're particularly present during that month. But they're just around.

My parents grow dates in their garden. Their dates are really the only things that grow super well, though. My dad keeps trying all kinds of different fruit. But during date season, our neighbors would send over stocks of halawi dates, which are the ones that are still kind of crunchy and not fully soft and sweet yet. You get sent those by your neighbors who are growing them on the tree. Or my dad would bring them into work, or we would share them with our school friends. It's a desert, and so not much grows there, but dates do, and they have a lot of weight and meaning because of that.





Coming from Southern California and being adjacent to deserts where dates grow, I've always thought that dates were so magical because they look so humble. Some people might think they're not very pretty yet they have so many different kinds of textures and amounts of sweetness and they're so satisfying to eat. Can you talk to us about a few different varieties? Here we know about medjool, deglet noor, barhi and a few others. But in your book, you list no less than 58 kinds of dates. Can you walk us through some of them?

Sure I'd be so happy to. I'm amazed that you counted them up! That 58, I should note, are just a fraction of the dates that are commercially grown across the world. One of my favorite varieties is the khalas date that grows across the European Peninsula. Khalas means "quintessential." They're considered the crème de la crème of date varieties. There's something about them. When you eat them, there's nothing but date there.

I love the black gold date that's grown out in California. There's a farmer named Sam Cobb who grows this varietal. They only grow on his farms. They taste a little chocolatey, a little coffee. There's something else there that you can't put your finger on. Everyone who tastes them is like, "What is that? Is that cherry? Is that molasses?" It's there. Really incredible. And they're grown out in the Coachella Valley.

Ajwa dates, you can get them in grocery stores across the US, but they come from Medina in Saudi Arabia. They were considered the Prophet Muhammad's favorite date, and are revered for that reason. They're also very delicious. They taste a little more raisiny. The flesh is drier. There's almost a hint of licorice there. They're very small, dark, black flesh dates. There's a bit of lore attached to them. There's a saying that if you eat seven ajwa dates every day, you will not be harmed on that day by poison or witchcraft. So if you have any days that you really need things to work out, get yourself seven ajwa dates, and you're golden.

It's like an inoculation.

Yes, exactly. Just a little jolt of good luck, a little boost.





Where are we more likely to find some of these types of dates that we wouldn't normally find in a supermarket? In local Middle Eastern neighborhoods and small grocers?

Absolutely. The best place to look for them would be your local Middle Eastern grocery store or grocery stores that carry a range of foods from across the world. There are stores here in New York City, like Kalustyan's, that carry a lot of Indian foods, but then they would also carry dates. The best times to go looking for different date varieties, most stores that stock them would stock them year round, but Ramadan, which this year starts in late February/early March, is a time when they definitely stock up.

Another good time to go look for dates is in the early fall, when the date harvest is brought in. So if they are going to have fresh dates, they would either have them in late summer, when they're crunchy, like the barhis that you might find in California at the farmers market. We don't get those in the farmers markets here in Brooklyn, unfortunately, but our Middle Eastern grocery stores will carry them.





What is a quintessential date recipe from your book? I'm gonna give you a hint of what I'm thinking, the one-ingredient date jam.

That's a really wonderful place to start. All you have in there are dates, a little bit of water, and, if you want, salt. But you could make the jam with just dates. And it starts to get at the different qualities of the different varieties you use. You could pick up a bunch of dates at the grocery store that have already been labeled with the variety type and make this jam, and it will be delicious. But if you are in a position to find a bunch of sukkari dates, which have this beautiful salted caramel aspect to them, cooking them down really helps release that flavor and changes the texture. The adjwas that I was talking about earlier, that have that licorice and anisey quality to them, by cooking them and making this jam, you capture that flavor and really get at the essence of what they are.

You say that the black dessert cake is pretty bonkers. What do you mean by that?

I called it a Black Desert Cake because I wanted to riff on the idea of a black forest cake. That was the starting point for it. I wanted something chocolatey and celebratory. Maybe it's growing up in the '80s and '90s, I really associate the idea of a Black Forest Cake with a celebration. So I was like, what's a party cake? We need a big, fun, party cake. This one is covered in halva floss, so it looks like a shaggy rug. It's got this pelt, this very exuberant pelt all over it, and chocolate curls, and it's studded with date halves. Then you slice into it, and it's got all this whipped cream, and the layers of cake are soaked in a coffee syrup that also has cardamom and saffron. Because, of course, we started with black forest but then it went on a few detours and ended up in the desert.

I pulled the flavors from qahwa, which is the coffee that's served across the Arabian Peninsula in a lot of different varieties. It's a green roasted coffee with saffron and cardamom in it, and a little bit of rose water, often. I wanted to get all of those flavors in there playing with the chocolate. The first time I made it was for my partner's birthday. It's this big, boisterous cake. If you really want to have a good time with your dates, I would recommend it.





Black Desert Cake Makes 1 cake

Serves 12 I wanted to riff on Black Forest cake, creating a sort of sideways take, with the forest morphing into an oasis and dates replacing the black cherries. That got me thinking about gahwa, or Arabic coffee, a traditional accompaniment to dates across the Arabian Peninsula, which led to a saffron and cardamom-flavored coffee syrup brushed across each layer of a chocolate ­ cardamom cake. What emerged from this fever dream is a cake that isn't really anything like a Black Forest cake at all, but which, with its exuberant shag-rug-pelt of halwa floss and chocolate curls, has some of the same madcap charm dialed all the way up. It makes a splendid birthday cake. The cake layers benefit from being baked a day ahead and allowed to rest so their flavors develop. If you do this, soak each layer in the coffee syrup before you set it aside. Ingredients 1⅓ cups [105 g] unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted if lumpy, plus more for dusting

2 eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1¼ cups [300 ml] whole milk

⅔ cup [150 ml] olive oil or neutral vegetable oil

2 cups [400 g] sugar

2½ cups [350 g] flour

1 Tbsp instant coffee powder

2½ tsp baking soda

1¼ tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp salt

Gahwa Syrup (recipe follows)

Stabilized Whipped Cream (recipe follows)

12 large, soft dates, pitted and halved lengthwise

2 oz [55 g] dark chocolate

Chocolate sprinkles

Halwa floss (pashmak, pişmaniye, Turkish “cotton candy”) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F [180°C]. Butter two 8 in. [20 cm.] round cake pans and dust with a tablespoon or so of cocoa powder (or flour). In a large bowl, combine the eggs, egg yolk, milk, oil, and sugar until well blended. Stir in 1 cup [240 ml] of hot but not boiling water. In another large bowl, sift together the 11/3 cups of cocoa powder, flour, instant coffee powder, baking soda, baking powder, cardamom, and salt. Add this mixture to the egg mixture and stir until smooth and fully blended. The batter will be relatively runny. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans and bake until a cake tester comes out clean and the tops of the cakes spring back when touched, 30 to 45 minutes. Cool the cakes in the pans on a wire rack for 30 minutes, then remove from the pans, level the tops, and brush with generous quantities of the gahwa syrup, potentially multiple times, until the cakes are fully soaked. The cakes should still be warm enough that the syrup is readily absorbed. You might not use all of the syrup, but plan to use at least two-thirds of it, if not more. For best results, allow the cakes to rest overnight at this point. TO ASSEMBLE AND DECORATE. Once the cake layers are soaked, cover the bottom one with a thick layer of the stabilized whipped cream and arrange most of the date halves in concentric circles on top of the cream (save the 8 prettiest date halves for the top of the cake). Pop the top cake layer, cut-side down, on top, then cover the entire cake in a thick, even layer of the stabilized whipped cream. Use a vegetable peeler to produce fat curls of chocolate to decorate the top and sides. Add chocolate sprinkles and generous quantities of fluffed-up halwa floss—really spackle it on, so the cake looks almost creature-like. The halwa floss will absorb moisture from the cream, so try not to dress it too far in advance of serving. Arrange the remaining 8 date halves around the perimeter of the top of the cake. Serve right away, while the halwa floss is still exuberant. The cake will keep, covered in the refrigerator, for 1 to 2 days — just be prepared for deflated floss the morning after. It will still taste divine. Excerpted from Hot Date: Sweet & Savory Recipes Celebrating the Date, From Party Food to Everyday Feasts by Rawaan Alkhatib, © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photographs © Linda Xiao.

Gahwa Syrup Makes 1 cup [240 ml] Ingredients 1 Tbsp rosewater

Big pinch of saffron (about 15 threads)

½ tsp ground cardamom

½ cup [120 ml] warm coffee, preferably green-roasted gahwa or light-roasted black coffee

½ cup [120 ml] date molasses Instructions In a small bowl, combine the rose- water, saffron, and cardamom. Let stand for 15 minutes for the spices to bloom and infuse the rosewater until it turns the color of the sun. Add the warm coffee and date molasses and whisk until thoroughly combined. The syrup can be made up to 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator until the cake is ready for its coffee bath. Excerpted from Hot Date: Sweet & Savory Recipes Celebrating the Date, From Party Food to Everyday Feasts by Rawaan Alkhatib, © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photographs © Linda Xiao.

Stabilized Whipped Cream

Ingredients 2 tsp unflavored gelatin powder

3 cups [710 ml] heavy cream

½ cup [60 g] confectioners' sugar Instructions In a small microwave-safe bowl, whisk together the gelatin and 2 tablespoons of cold water. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Chill your largest bowl in the refrigerator or freezer until cool to the touch, then pour in the heavy cream and confectioners' sugar and whisk until just before soft peaks form. Microwave the gelatin mixture for about 5 seconds, or until fully liquid. If you don’t own a microwave, you can gently heat the mixture on the stovetop until the gelatin melts. While whipping continuously, slowly drizzle the gelatin into the whipped cream and continue whipping until soft peaks form. Use immediately. Excerpted from Hot Date: Sweet & Savory Recipes Celebrating the Date, From Party Food to Everyday Feasts by Rawaan Alkhatib, © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photographs © Linda Xiao.

Wow, what a good salesman you are. Now, let's turn to something savory and vegetarian.

So the Rutab & Summer Tomatoes with Sizzling Brown Butter is one of my favorite dishes. It's a savory vegetarian dish that has very few ingredients in it but when you put them all together, they make something that is very surprising, extremely Moorish. The times that I've made this and sat down with one friend and one baguette and we've polished the whole thing off and not realized that we're doing it, are many times.

All you do is you take a bunch of date halves, the softer and squishier, the better. Put them on a platter. You get your tomatoes. It's best with summer tomatoes but you can use them all year round. I've made this in deep winter with cherry tomatoes from the grocery store, and it still tastes delicious. You scatter them across the plate. You heat up some butter until it's browned and nutty and smells incredible and it's sizzling ever so slightly. Add a little bit of hot sauce. I use Yuzu Kosho in the recipe but you can use any hot sauce. Then you drizzle that warm butter all over the tomatoes and the dates so they sizzle slightly, and just let them sit for a minute, and that's it.

It's insane.

It's so good. I hope you try it and tell me if you do, because it may be the recipe I'm most proud of in the book.

I also have used dates when I make stews for Jewish holidays, for example, and I want to add a sweet and sour element. Sometimes I'll add orange slices and I'll add whole dates to the meat. I noticed that you also do that. You have a 13-Hour Lamb with Date and Feta Relish. Can you talk about that?

Yes. I should start out by saying that 13-hour lamb is mostly there, so if you make this for guests, you can tell them, "I cooked this for 13 hours. You're welcome." It sounds really good, and you absolutely can stick it in the oven at 250 degrees, overnight, and just go to bed, wake up in the morning, and you have this very soft, luscious lamb. You can also put it in there at a slightly higher temperature, and it will not take 13 hours. But it's a good slow-cooking, puttering around on a Sunday type of dish.

It's a very savory lamb. I deliberately didn't have anything sweet in that part of it because the date and feta relish really animates it when you put them together. The recipe has you build a little sandwich. You can have your fellow diners build the sandwiches for themselves or make on your own. You shred the lamb, crisp it up a little bit, and pile it onto a soft, pillowy bun with this date and feta relish. The sweetness really makes the savoriness of the lamb sing. They're such good companions. And the salty feta makes for something very Moorish.

I'm intrigued by the drink Jallab. Tell me about that.

That is a very traditional drink. When I say traditional, I mean across the Middle East, date-growing regions, and elsewhere. It's one that a lot of people will associate with Ramadan, because it's often drunk to quench thirst and rehydrate. But you can drink it all year round. I just have so many good associations with a really hot day and you get this tall glass and fill it with crushed ice, date molasses, cold, cold water, a bit of rose water, and then you sprinkle in pine nuts and raisins and stir it all up, and it's just a really, really satisfying thing to drink.

I have to say, we have barely scratched the surface of the amazingly delicious ideas you have for what to do with dates and the beauty of the book. Thank you so much.